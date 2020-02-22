Martin Bruce Starkovich passed away on December 11, 2019 in Clayton, N.C. at the age of 71.

Bruce was born on Jan. 2, 1948 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Martin Joseph and Emerald Tast Starkovich. He grew up in Babbitt, Minnesota. His mother passed away at a young age after which his father married Ellen Wilson who lovingly filled the role of mother for much of Bruce’s life. He was a 1966 graduate of Babbitt High School. Following high school he proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy.

Bruce was a machinist by trade and avid outdoor enthusiast in his leisure time. He enjoyed hiking, biking, canoeing and especially running. He completed numerous races including marathons and triathlons and shared his love of running with others through coaching.

Memories of his goodness, determination, humor and love of adventure will be cherished by his daughter Erin Stroup (Zeb) and granddaughters Morgan and Katy Stroup, all of Clayton NC; former wife and forever friend Claudia Starkovich of Lynchburg, VA; mother Ellen Starkovich and sister Lois Wilson Opseth (Steve) of Duluth, MN; sister Diane Wilson (Mark Anderson) of Saint Paul, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Becky Starkovich Charnell and brother Gary Wilson.

o

A Celebration of Life was held in Clayton, N.C.

