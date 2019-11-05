Martin W. Surina, 91, of Virginia died Monday, November 4, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on October 31, 1928 in Eveleth to Matt and Mary (Petrich) Surina. Martin attended school in Leonidas and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1946. He joined the Army on July 17, 1946 and trained in Washington at Fr. Lewis as a non-commissioned officer. Following his discharge, he served as athletic director at Adak Island, Alaska. He returned to Eveleth and attended Eveleth Junior College and UMD earning a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Economics and Education.
Martin worked for several business’ and later taught high school business in Wisconsin before returning to the area and teaching at Cook High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia H. Yurkovich, a very special person, on August 1, 1959 in Eveleth. Together they traveled for 24 years to Hawaii, Florida and Europe. They also enjoyed cruises and bus trips. They learned to dance and attended many dances where they met many friends. Martin and Patricia also enjoyed going to Fortune Bay, listening to dance music and other activities that offered entertainment. Martin was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, The American Legion, National Education Association, Business Professionals of America at Cook High School and Club 50 Dance Club.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; second cousin, Nancy (Frank) Spaeth and family; brother-in-law, Tom (Pam) Yurkovich; nieces Gwen Burke, Lynne Surina and Dianne (Jeff) Larson and nephews, Richard, Matt and David Surina.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and their wives, John, Frank, Matt, Tony and Joe (all his brothers were World War II Veterans); a cousin, Gertrude Indihar and 2 nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Celebrant will be Fr. Brandon Moravitz. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, military honors will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the charity of choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
