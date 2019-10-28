Mary Alice Perushek, 91, of Ely, passed peacefully on October 25, 2019 after a short stay at the Boundary Waters Care Facility. She was born on December 4, 1927 to Stephen and Mary Orlovski in Denver, CO. Embodying MN values, Mary Alice was kind, independent, modest and, with her gentle humor, was loved by all family and her many friends in Ely.
She married Michael (Mike) Grosell in 1957 (Denver, CO) and together they built up an automotive parts business that was eventually sold to General Motors. Retiring to warmer Phoenix, AZ in1980, Mary Alice was an accomplished accordion player, with a love of Polka music; quilter and crafter; happy to share her skills providing classes in the community. She was also a voracious reader. Following Mike’s death in 1992, Mary Alice had a brief happy marriage to Robert Porthan in 1995 who resided in both Phoenix, and Ely, who passed away the year after.
Mary Alice and John Perushek enjoyed 10 years together in Ely, after marrying in 2003, where she was warmly welcomed into the family. Always active and happy together with their Yorkshire terrier dog “Precious”, they enjoyed family gatherings and constantly had projects on the go.
She is preceded in her death by her husband John, her son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Kathleen Grosell, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors include her brother Leo Orlovski and by marriage, her daughter and son-in-law Francine (Perushek) and Richard Schaefer, her grand-daughters Jacqueline Berry and Lynda Keetch, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts can be made in Mary Alice’s memory to Ely Bloomenson Hospital Auxillary and/or the Humane Society. The family wishes to specially thank Janie and Colleen Gerzin, Terri and Frank Muhvich, Tommy and Helen Kochevar, and Ed and Lynn Perrey. Additional thanks to Chaplain Jeffrey Jones, the nurses and assistants of the East Range Hospice Team, and the Boundary Waters Care Center for the excellent care given to Mary Alice in her last days.
o
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Kerntz Funeral Home with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
