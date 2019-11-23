Mary Ann Gotchnik Pulis, 92, of Ely died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely. She was born on August 7, 1927 in Ely to Joseph and Mary (Stefin) Gotchnik. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School. She married George Pulis on Feb. 9, 1948 in Ely.
Mary Ann was involved in many church activities and with her love of music starting in Virginia, the “Sweet Adelines” barbershop quartet, community theatre musicals and many choirs that continued in Ely over 70 years.
She started her career in food service as a baker at Britton’s Cafe then went on to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital to become head cook from 1973 until retiring in 1989.
Realizing that retirement wasn’t for her, she became the very early morning biscuit lady at Hardee’s from its start in Ely. After 5 years, she needed a change and, closer to home, found work at Lucky Seven in their delicatessen for several years.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Council, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Slovenian Women’s Union, and KSKJ American Slovenian Catholic Union. Mary Ann is survived by one son, Terrance (Betty) Pulis of Mt. Iron; two daughters: Vanessa (Leon) Schanlaub of Eveleth and Justine (Dennis Burns) Carlson of Ely; Eight grandchildren: Michelle (Jim) Sereno of Virginia, Dan (Tempy) Pulis of Oak Grove, KY, Steph (Tim) Kniefel of Bemidji, Emilie Pulis (Amanda Lippincott) of Hibbing, Bryan Schanlaub of Santa Rosa, CA, Kimberly (Chris) Mosher of Virginia, Garrett Carlson (Melissa Portinen) of Elk River, MN, Marissa Carlson (Jeff Gapp) of Milbank, SD; Nine great-grandchildren: Samantha (Connor Dudley) Pulis of Gilbert, MN, Tim (Chelsey Hadersbeck) Pulis of West Eveleth, Chloe Kniefel of Mankato, Halie, Madeline, Jack and Max Kniefel of Bemidji, Reagan Carlson oF Elk River and Bristyl Gapp of Milbank, SD; Three step-great-grandchildren: Dom Sereno of Virginia, Aiden and Easton Paynter of Elk River; Great-great-grandson: Charlie Dudley Pulis of Gilbert; Sisters-in-law: Margaret Pulis Anderson and Mary Ellen Gotchnik.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2002, one brother: Joe Gotchnik; two sisters: Molly Milberry and Delores “Tootsie” Brenna and grandson Matt Pulis.
A mass of christian burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with visitation an hour before the 11 a.m. service. Father Dennis Hoffman will officiate with burial in the Ely Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Anthony’s for parish musical liturgy.
