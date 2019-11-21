Mary Ann Pulis, 92, of Ely, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.

o

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a .m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Pulis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries