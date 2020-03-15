Mary Ann Tuskan, 87, of Eveleth passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

She was born on August 6, 1932 in Eveleth to John and Jennie (Anzelc) Zeitz. Mary Ann graduated from Eveleth High School and Cosmetology School. She was a homemaker, enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fixing hair, cooking and was creative with painting. Most of all, Mary Ann loved spending time with her family. Mary Ann was a member of the Bible Chapel in Virginia.

She is survived by her children, Nick (Anne) Tuskan, Robert Tuskan, Sandy (Ed “Mokus”) Horoshak, Paul (Vickie) Tuskan; grandchildren, Melissa, Beth, Jeff, Jamee (Kyle), Kara, Tim (fiancé Chelsey); great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jaxon and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, John; parents; step-dad, Tony Zalar; sister, Jennie Nartnik-Judnick and nephew, Jim Nartnik.

o

A sharing of memories by Pastor Mickey Olson will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home Chapel in Eveleth. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial at a later date will be at the Eveleth Cemetery. www.cron-sheehy.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Ann Tuskan, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home
502 Adams Avenue
Eveleth, MN 55734
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries