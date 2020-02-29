August 6, 1932 – February 13, 2020

Mary Weinzirl, born Mary Grimes in Dublin, Ireland and a longtime resident of Eveleth. After she married her husband Arnold, while he was serving in United States Air Force, they spent time in England, Germany and the U.S.A. She continued to travel back to Ireland every year to spend time with family and friends.

She was lovingly know as Mom, Grandma Mary, Grandma Betty, Aunty Betty, Betty and as Dad always said Bessie. Mary passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer. At the end she was surrounded by her husband, all three sons and the loving thoughts and prayers of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered with a warm feeling in our heart.

Proceeded in death by her parents Edward and Isabella Grimes, sister Nora Grimes. survived by her husband Arnold Weinzirl, brother George, Sister Patricia, son Kyle (Minty) Weinzirl, Aaran (Peggy) Weinzirl, Shea (Lora) Weinzirl, Grandchildren Allison, Evan, Gretchen, Amanda, Malachi, Michael, William, Brynn and Brian.

We plan to get together this summer to remember the good times and happiness she brought into our lives.

A memorial will be planned during the summer.

