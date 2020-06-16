Mary Ellen Jones, 87, of Eveleth died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Henderson, Nevada surrounded by family. She was born on February 1, 1933 in Wagner, South Dakota to Frank and Ellen McCabe.
Mary graduated from Lake Andes High School in Lake Andes, South Dakota and attended the Yankton School of Nursing. She moved to Eveleth with her family in 1966. Mary worked at the Virginia Regional Medical Center for many years until her retirement.
Mary loved to travel, was an avid reader and was up to date on all world events and current affairs. She was the family matriarch and historian. Mary was a devoted mother, who loved her family and her kitchen always had fresh coffee and bakery for anyone.
She is survived by her children, Janet Garden, Marilyn (Ken) Curry, Mark (Lynn) Jones, Jeanne Sullivan-Lehman and her life partner, Mark Baraga; siblings, Patricia Kern, Francis McCabe, Colleen McCabe; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Roberts Jones and her parents.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Burial will be in Lake Andes Cemetery, Lake Andes, South Dakota.
