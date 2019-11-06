Mary Elizabeth “Meme” (Intihar) Harrison, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away on Nov. 3rd, 2019. Mary was born in West Eveleth, MN on March 18, 1920 to Jernej and Angela Intihar. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1938, and in 1941 married Gordon R Harrison also of Eveleth, MN. The two newlywed love birds spent the first 12 years of their marriage in Cincinnati, OH., then returned to Minnesota in 1953 where they raised their six children. Mary was a wonderful homemaker, mentor, craftswoman and gardener, who loved to go dancing with Gordon, travel across America on family car trips, and host many family holiday gatherings and neighborhood picnics. She was also a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina, MN for 66 years. She was preceded in death by Gordon, her husband of 55 years; brothers, Peter, Jerry, and John; sisters, Angeline, Jen, Margaret, and Marceline. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Harrison (Jack Savage), Marcena Kane (James), Mark Harrison, Tim Harrison (Mary), Paula Legand (Bob Loing), Andy Harrison; two sisters, Ann Krumm and Joann Sullivan (Don); sister-in-law, Cloie Intihar; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary, who was known for her thoughtfulness and kindness to everyone she met, was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
o
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday November 15th with visitation beginning at 9:30am at The Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Avenue South, Edina. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Frasier, for people with special needs (Fraser.org). www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.