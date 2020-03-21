Mary K. Haapala, 63, of Virginia, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence.
Mary Kathryn Haapala was born January 13, 1957 in Virginia to Niilo and Helen (Kari) Haapala. She graduated from Virginia High School with the class of 1975 and attended Mesabi Range College. Mary had been employed as a home care worker and was retired. She loved nature and animals, especially her cats. Her family and friends remember her as a cheerful and giving person.
Mary was a member of the Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Mesabi Humane Society.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Donna) Haapala of Virginia; sister, Elinor (Tim) Jensen of North Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Christopher Haapala of Virginia; and several loving cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mesabi Humane Society in Virginia. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
