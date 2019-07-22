MaryAnn C. Mayasich, 82, of Eveleth died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Essentia Health-Virginia. She was born on October 11, 1936 in Eveleth to Rudolph and Mary (Hobyan) Intihar. MaryAnn was united in marriage to James R. Mayasich on September 3, 1955 at the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Eveleth.
MaryAnn worked as a bookkeeper for the Eveleth Public Schools.
She enjoyed playing bridge and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, James “Demo”; children, Susan Graff of Eveleth, James Jr. “Butch” (Dawn) Mayasich of Eagan, Bob (Carol) Mayasich of Sioux Falls, S.D., Cathy (Bob) Barfknecht of Eveleth; grandchildren, Christopher, Chad (Stephanie), Jacqueline (John), Sam, Olivia; great-granddaughters, Emma and Ellie; brothers, R. John (Shirley) Intihar of Eveleth, Bill (Cheryll) Intihar of Albert Lea and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24 in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home and will continue for one hour before the service on Thursday.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Mayasich, Joe Mayasich, Ed Mayasich, Bernie Mayasich, John Intihar, Bill Intihar and Bob Barfknecht. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Private family burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com.
