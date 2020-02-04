MaryAnn E. Economy, 80 of Wellton Arizona, Virginia and McGregor Minnesota passed away January 27, 2020 in Wellton, Arizona. She was born July 24, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota to Glendon P. and Marcella F. (Saumer) Lilliberg. She was a 1957 graduate of Denfeld High School of Duluth. She was united in marriage October 19, 1957 in Duluth to Norman C. Economy. MaryAnn had several professions throughout her life. At the age of 50, she received her Associates of Arts degree as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. She was hired by St. Raphael Nursing Home in Eveleth, Minnesota where she was the Activity Director. This was her most rewarding occupation. She is proceeded in death by her parents, a grandson Jesse S. Economy and a great granddaughter Megan T. Pavlin. Survivors include her loving husband and soul mate Of 62 years, Norman C. Economy Sr. Her five children: Mary Elizabeth Darcy (Steve), Norman C. Economy Jr. (Linda Campbell), Jean T. Black (Douglas), Glen Economy, Annette Butala (Keith) 18 grand children, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sister Kathleen R. Jensen (Roger) Brother Peter J. Lilliberg (Trish) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in McGregor, Minnesota at a later date. Additional notification will be published in the Mesabi Daily News and The Duluth News Tribune. In leu of gifts, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Funeral arrangements by Johnson Mortuary, Yuma, Ariz.
