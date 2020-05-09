Matthew A. Entner, 22, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Matthew Adrian Entner was born August 21, 1997 in Virginia to Matthew Entner and Wendy Erickson. Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, 4-wheeling and just loved to be outdoors. One of his best trophies he shot was his bear with Uncle Chris. He loved spending time with family and had a knack for making others laugh. He was especially proud of his girls, Aubree and Gabi, who were the light of his life.
He is survived by his parents; Wendy Erickson and Ryan Elkington, and Matt Entner; sibling, Josh Johnson; children, Aubree and Gabriella Entner and their mother, Chrissy Saari; grandparents, Richard and Susan Erickson, Tina Frazier, Judy Elkington, and Scott Elkington; great grandpa, Roger Bauman; uncles, Chris (Melanie) Erickson and Phil (Amber) Entner; aunts, Patti Glowacki, Brenda (Dan) DeJaeghere, Kelly (Bruce) Thelen, Dawn Matteson Thompson, Desiree (Junior) Kolterman; numerous cousins, friends, other relatives and significant other, Shania Grayson.
He was preceded in death by his great grandma, Marie Bauman; aunt, Rhonda Erickson; and cousin, Christopher Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
