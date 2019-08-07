Maxine Ruper, 89, of Chisholm, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Heritage Manor Health Care Center. She was born April 1, 1930, in Chisholm to John and Mary (Levstek) Kuzma. She was a Chisholm High School graduate and continued her education at the Duluth Business University. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Maxine was united in marriage to Frank L. Ruper, on April 19, 1952. Together they owned and operated Frank’s Budget Market for many years. Maxine also worked as a secretary at the Chisholm High School and as a house parent at the Range Center.
Maxine cherished all her grandchildren. She showed it while taking special care of Sara and by spending countless hours with T.J., Frank, Ariel, and Caleb as they grew up. She enjoyed her daily visits with family and friends at her kitchen table over a cup of coffee. Maxine loved to cook, bake, and read a good mystery novel. She will always be remembered as being a friend to everyone she met throughout her life.
Maxine is survived by her children; Tom (Phyllis), Mary Ann, and Paul (Suzi); grandchildren; Thomas John (Anna), Frank, Ariel, and Caleb; great-grandson, Tommy, sister Fran (Rick) Whelan, brother-in-law, Matt (Sue) Ruper and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandchildren; Sara Mae and Thad, and brother; John “Jimmy” Kuzma.
The family would like to thank Fairview Range Hospice and Health Care and Heritage Manor for the wonderful care that they gave to Maxine.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 12th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, with Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
