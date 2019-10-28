Melvin Matthew Luhta, 88, peacefully passed away on Oct. 20 at Babbitt Carefree Living.
He is survived by his brother Wilbert (Joan) Luhta , niece June
(Wesley) Boyle, grandniece Tammy (Mark) Phillips, and grandnephew John (Sara) Robich.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Helija (Harju) Luhta, sister Lempi Anderson, brother Carlo, who served in Korea and posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, and Ruth and Wilbert Anderson.
Melvin was born and raised in Waasa township working on his father’s farm, worked in the woods and in the mines, served his country in the army, being wounded in Korea.. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, United Nations service medal, Combat Infantryman1s Badge (SO 285 224th INF 20 Nov 52), Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars.
o
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 30 at 1 pm at the Hideaway in Babbitt. Internment will be at the Waasa Cemetery after the service. Family arrangements have been entrusted Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.