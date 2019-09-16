Melvin William Hintz Jr., age 72, of Tower, MN passed away Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Brooklyn Park, MN. Mel was born Feb 14, 1947 in Fond du Lac, WI the son of Melvin and Arleen (Fink) Hintz, Sr. He graduated from West High School in Green Bay, WI, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Wisconsin State University, Stevens Point, and a Master of Science in Forestry from the University of Wisconsin.
He met the love of his life, Ellen Wilson, while attending youth group at the West Moravian Church in Green Bay. The two were married Dec 21, 1968. Shortly thereafter, Mel proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While in Vietnam, the couple was blessed by the arrival of their only child, Kristen. Mel worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Duluth, MN and 25 years for St. Louis County in the assessing field. He retired as the St. Louis County Assessor in 2008. A regular attender at the St James Presbyterian Church, he was also a very active member, past president, and current director of the Vermillion Lake Association working on initiatives such as the loon count, cormorant count, shore lunch sites, and invasive species awareness.
Mel deeply loved his family and cherished all times spent together. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, biking, and travel. He was thrifty and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Mel is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years: Ellen; daughter, Kristen (Jason) Harinen; grandchildren, Karlie, Emma and Drew Harinen; Sister, Patricia (Steven) Calhoon; Brother-in-law, Arlen (Kathy) Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family extends a very special thanks to the Allina Health Hospice & Palliative Care for their support.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Mel’s memory.
o
A Celebration of Mel’s Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. James Presbyterian Church, Tower, MN. A gathering time for family and friends will be begin at 10:00am at the church. Inurnment, with full military honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
