Mervin C. Castle, 80 of Aurora, MN, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 in his home with his loving wife, Mary and his dog, Spike at his side.
Born January 9, 1939 in Hewitt, MN, he was the son of Maynard and Marie (Carey) Castle. He worked for many years at the Iron Range Mines as a diesel mechanic. He also opened a shop in his garage, where he worked on his family and friends vehicles until his retirement. Merv loved spending his free time fishing at Pine Lake and hunting the “Back 40”. He played for many years in the Range Country Show. Mervin was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Aurora.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Castle, his children; Ed Castle, Kathy (Troy Garner) Johnston, Marv (Cathy) Castle, Mervin (Kori) Castle Jr., his step-children; Jim, Christine and Terry, many grandchildren and his godfather, Pickles.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; Sherry Barsness and son; Chris Castle.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
