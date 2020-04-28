Michael C. Sandnas, 65, of Buhl passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Essentia Health – Virginia.
He was born on May 15, 1954 in Virginia to Clarence Sandnas and Joyce Reinhardt and graduated from the Virginia High School and Eveleth Vocational School.
Michael was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Teri Galloway and worked as an insurance appraiser for Mueller Services.
Survivors include his wife Teri Sandnas of Buhl; children Christofer (Marissa) Sandnas of Mishawaka, Indiana, Hannah (Matt) Danaher of Elkhart, Indiana, Michelle Williams of Summerville, SC and Amy Miller of South Carolina; ten grandchildren; siblings Alan “Beach” (Michelle) Sandnas, Gary (Tracy) Sandnas, Bryan (Theresa) Sandnas, Jamie Sandnas, Diane (Rich) Weideman; mother, Joyce; sister-in-law Linda Sandnas and brother-in-law Dale Kozlowski; Kandi (Mark) Sutich, Kurt Galloway, Shari (Jim) Cerney, Jenni Galloway, Vikki (Dave) Garland; Snapper and Rian Galloway and favorite sister-in-law Merri “Pajama Bum” Galloway.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Clarence; brother Jeff; mother and father-in-law Tex and Barb Galloway and sister-in-law Heidi Kozlowski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
