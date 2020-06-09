Michael Edward Fahey, 72, of Coleraine, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.
He was born September 15, 1947 in Grand Forks ND to Myron and Elaine Fahey. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1965. Mike was Veteran of the US Army from June 1967-Jan 1970 was stationed in Korea and Viet Nam.
He married Charlotte Filander on April 16, 1973 in Casper WY. Mike attended college at Mesabi Community College, NDSU and University of Wyoming. Worked for Itasca County as an Assessor for 25 years and retired in 2010. After retirement wintered in Florida. He enjoyed his hunting trips to ND, working on cars, reading, going to his family’s cabin to spend time with his family. Mike had a quick wit and great sense of humor, who could talk to anyone and carry on a conversation…even with a stranger’s.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, daughter Angie (Ben) Ayd of Nisswa MN, son Casey (Jessi) Fahey of Hinckley MN, two brothers Kevin (Lynda) Fahey of Gilbert MN, Tim Fahey of Minneapolis MN, five sisters Beth Fahey of Eagan MN, Kathy (Pat) White of Gilbert MN, Marianne Fahey of Burnsville, Carolyn (Craig) Kedrowski of Cloquet MN and Colleen Reich (Jesse) of Jarrell TX, six grandchildren Ashley Hirt, Bemidji MN, Elizabeth (Rylee ) Curb of Bemidji MN, Jovi, Neela and Rowan Fahey of Hinckley MN and Remy Fahey of Hudson WI and many nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by son Steven Fahey, parents Myron and Elaine Fahey, niece Krista and her daughter Avery.
Visitation will be Saturday June 27, 2020 from 10:00am until 12noon at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert MN, with burial and military honors accorded by the Gilbert VFW to follow in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements made with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, Gilbert MN.
