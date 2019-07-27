Michael “Farmer” Folman, 65, of Pike Sandy, passed away on July 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born February 25, 1954 in Virginia MN to Archie and Patty Folman. At the age of 5 his classmates christened him with the nickname “Farmer” when they moved “to the country”.
He attended Virginia High School where, during his junior year, he met his future wife Lori Drieman. On September 15, 1973, they were joined in marriage. In October 1977 Mike and Lori moved to Pike Sandy, finding their “forever home”, where they raised two amazing children, Peter and Mindy, and many happy memories were made.
He attended Eveleth Tech Collage and graduated with his degree in heavy equipment mechanics, which proved him with the opportunity to work for IRRRB and Giants Ridge for more than 32 years. He retired in 2017 which gave him more time to spend with those he loved.
In 2006 Mike and Lori received the best anniversary gift, their grand-daughter, Ashley, who melted his heart, and all others quickly learned where they ranked after her birth. She was #1 in his eyes.
Farmer enjoyed dirt bikes, motorcycles, farming, and constant “tinkering in the garage” with a cold beer in hand.
“The tough struggle is over…the pain is gone…he did all he should and finally could no longer resist the new adventures afoot…new things to do…new fields to cross…he’s not far away…but Farmer has left the building.”
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lorraine; children, Peter and Mindy Folman, of Eveleth; granddaughter, Ashley Folman; brothers, Patrick (Joy) Folman and Jerry (Cathy) Folman; sisters, Elaine (John) Braun and Debra (Cleet Conaway) Folman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please join us in a celebration of his life on Saturday August 3 at 11:00 am at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Bring your treasured memories to share to help those who loved him remember to smile during the difficult time and hold onto until we can see him again.
