Michael “Mike” Donald Novak

Michael “Mike” Donald Novak, 53, of Greaney, MN passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cook VFW on June 27 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

