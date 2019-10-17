Michael ‘Mike’ Lee Muster
Michael Lee Muster, 53, of Stewartville MN died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Stewartville Care Center after a lifelong health journey that ended with SMART Syndrome.
Mike was born September 22, 1966, in Smithville, MO to Ronnie Muster and Shirley (Lister) Linder. He graduated Gilbert High School in 1985. Mike earned his private pilot’s license alongside his dad in 1984. His love of flying had him dream of pursuing a career as a commercial pilot. However, due to having his neck fused his senior year of high school the FAA would not approve him to fulfill that dream. His life plan then changed to focus on being able to help people as he was helped by so many health professionals. He attended the University of MN and eventually transferred to Anoka Ramsey Community College to graduate with his degree as Registered Nurse (RN). Immediately following graduation, he went to work at the Mayo Clinic Hospitals, St Mary’s Campus. He worked as a RN on the floor with patients and training other nurses for close to 19 years. At which time he had to move to office work. He continued that until he was forced to fully leave the workforce because of his disease progression.
Mike was a strong and courageous fighter all his life. He loved the Lord as evident in his Catholic faith where he served as an altar boy at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. While his body was not made to play the sports he so loved, he was always a part of the team by managing. He was involved in almost all the teams during his high school career. That love was carried on into adulthood as he became a collector of sports memorabilia. He especially loved the MN teams including the Wild, Twins and Vikings.
He is survived by his mother Shirley Lister (Stewartville, MN), Stepfather Harley Linder (Stewartville, MN), Stepmother Evelyn Muster (Buhl, MN), brother Mark (LaDonna) Muster (Gilbert, MN), and sister Michelle (Missie Muster) Petersen (Ramsey, MN). While Mike never married or had children of his own, he was the worlds best and most loved Uncle by his nephews and nieces, Kyle & Marisa Petersen as well as Christopher, Elizabeth, and Rebecca Muster.
Mike will be remembered with two services to accommodate both of his hometowns of Gilbert and Rochester.
Rochester Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 18, 2019 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Fr. Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with a luncheon following.
Gilbert Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at United in Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Burial will be in Gilbert Cemetery immediately following the service. Luncheon with all of Mike’s favorites to follow at the Gilbert VFW. Please plan to wear your favorite sporting team shirt/jersey to honor Mike’s love of sports.
Tribute gifts to Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest/TwinCities in memory of Michael Muster.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
