Michael Marincel age 72, of Eagan formerly of Hibbing passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Eagan. Mike was born July 27, 1947 in Mt. Iron to Michael and Ione (Schultz) Marincel. Michael married his wife, Sandra Voves, November 20, 1976 in Hibbing at our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Michael was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Algonquin Club and served on the Hibbing Public Library Board. Michael worked as a Conservation Officer in the Hibbing area for the majority of his working career. Michael enjoyed reading, Laurel and Hardy and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra and his parents. Michael is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Kenny) Rein, of Bloomington, MN, Raquel (Eric) Lund of Hibbing, MN, sister, Michele (Dennis) Thomson, Motley, MN, grandchildren, Nicole Rein of Omaha, NE, Nolan Rein of Bloomington, MN, John Lund, of Hibbing, MN and Colton Lund of Hibbing, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the start of Mass. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
