Michael Scott Liapis, 59, died December 26, 2019 in Manchester, Connecticut from complications of frontotemporal dementia. Michael was born October 10, 1960 to William and Darlene (Laitinen) Liapis.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School In in 1979. He worked at Mr. Steak/Grandma’s Virginia Grill for 30 years and then the University of Connecticut dining services up until his illness.

Michael enjoyed playing darts, fantasy football, and watching sports.

Michael is survived by this wife, Robin of Willimantic, CT; his parents; 4 sons, Michael Jr., Scott, William, and James of Hibbing; 2 sisters, Karen Pariseau (Lee Saumer) of Makinen and Laurie (Alan) Swanberg of Britt. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held May 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

