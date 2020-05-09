The Memorial service for Michael Scott Liapis who passed away Dec 26, 2019 in Manchester, CT at the age of 59, has been rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic.

The service is rescheduled to Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. Interment will be following the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Liapis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
