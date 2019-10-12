Michael W. Jarve, 38, of Virginia, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Michael William Jarve was born June 28, 1981 in Virginia to William and Patricia (Lundstrom) Jarve.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Jarve; and brother, Josef Jarve.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Jarve.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Vermilion Townhall from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

