Michael Willmus, 71, of Beulah, ND passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.
Mike was born on February 13, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to William and Virginia (Busse) Willmus. He married Donna Salo on April 22, 1978 in International Falls, MN.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna and his mother, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, William and his brother, Timothy.
Private family services will be held at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan, N.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Central Dakota Humane Society, Mandan or a charity of the giver’s choice. Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
