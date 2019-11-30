Mildred M. “Milly” Jarnstrom, age 96, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home in Burnsville. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Milly was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Charles Niemi; sister Sylvia Niemi; brothers Carl and William Niemi; and husband, Ray Jarnstrom. She is survived by her son Peter Jarnstrom and daughter-in-law Linda Vogel of Mankato; son Paul Jarnstrom of Anoka; grandsons Peter Andrew Jarnstrom of St. Paul and David Jarnstrom of Minneapolis; granddaughter Jennifer Jarnstrom of Galway, Ireland; and nieces and nephews in Minnesota and California.
Milly was born to Finnish immigrant parents on September 20, 1923 in Gilbert. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1941 and attended Virginia Junior College for one year. She graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in 1945. She worked in hospitals, clinics and a nursing home, retiring in 1980.
She married Ray Jarnstrom on November 28, 1946. During their sixty-five years together, they lived in Sauk Centre, Brooklyn Park, Chisholm, Virginia, and Burnsville.
Milly sang in choirs most of her life, performed duets and solos, and played the piano. For the past two decades, she was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Eagan.
Memorial service Monday, December 2, 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3930 Rahn Rd, Eagan. Interment at a later date. Memorials preferred to family for church music library.
