Milton H. Netzer, 80, of Ely, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Carefree Living in Babbitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church, a wake will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Kerntz Funeral Home. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

Service information

Jan 3
Wake
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM
Kerntz Funeral Home
140 E. Sheridan St.
Ely, MN 55731
