Milton Harvey Netzer, 80, of Ely, MN died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 on Christmas Day at Carefree Living in Babbitt, MN.
Milton was born on February 18,1939 at the family farm near Mikkelson, ND to Emil and Edna Netzer. His family moved to Jamestown, ND in 1945. Milton went from a small farmhouse school in LaMoure County to Jamestown Lincoln Elementary School. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1958.
He attended Jamestown College in Jamestown, ND. Milton married Mary Catherine Tatarek on June 04,1960 at the St. James Catholic Church in Jamestown. Milton delivered newspapers as a young boy. Then he worked at a tire shop. He also worked at the Jamestown Drive-in where he met his true love, Mary. Milton started his career working at the First James River National Bank in Jamestown on June 02,1958.
He worked as a bookkeeper, bank teller, note teller, loan officer and insurance agent.
On February 01, 1971 Milton and his family moved to Ely, MN where he worked as an insurance agent at the First National Bank of Ely. He later worked as an insurance manager at the bank for many years. On January 04,1993 Milton started his own insurance business, Mutual Service Insurance/Country Insurance. Milton retired from Country Insurance on December 31, 2005.
Milton was involved in many activities. He was in the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp of Jamestown. Milton loved playing the soprano horn. He also participated in the Elks Club of Jamestown. Milton was a member of the Red Cross/United Way of Jamestown, ND and Ely, MN.
He was also involved with the Jaycees in Jamestown, ND and Ely, MN. Milton was very active in Toastmasters and enjoyed speaking at many events.When Milton became a member of the Catholic Church, he volunteered as an Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Catholic Council member. He loved his faith and his church. Milton's favorite hobbies and activities are gardening, yard work, watching Twins and Vikings games, playing pinochle, listening to music and watching western movies.
Family meant everything to Milton. He had a beautiful wife in Mary. He raised his children with loving care. He welcomed with open arms the new members of his family. He spoiled his grandchildren and got to see his first great grandson for the first time last summer.
Milton is survived by his loving wife Mary Catherine Netzer; five children: Paula (Dan) Vogel of Shafer, MN, Grant (Pam) Netzer of Ely, MN, Kent (Kim) Netzer of North Branch, MN, Brenda (Randy) Wagner of Andover, SD, Alan (Suzanne) Netzer of Grand Forks, ND; four siblings: Clarice (Rev. Abe) Reddekopp of Kansas City, MO, Alida Posein of Jamestown, ND, Clarence (Shirley) Netzer of Jamestown, ND, Rev. Dwight (Darcy) Netzer of Albert Lea, MN; two sister-n-laws: Mary (Orval) Netzer of Aberdeen, SD and Ruth Tatarek of Superior, WI; eight grandchildren: Heather Vogel of Plymouth, MN, Becky (Travis) Luczak of Hermantown, MN, Chantal Netzer of Pequot Lakes, MN, Nathan Baseman of Ely, MN, Caitlin Netzer of Woodbury, MN, Ashley Wagner of Aberdeen, SD, Eden Volk of Grand Forks, MN and Grace Netzer of Crookston, MN; one great grandson: Wyatt Luczak of Hermantown, MN.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Edna Netzer; brother, Orval Netzer; brother-in-law, Ray Posein; and several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
A mass of christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 04, 2020 with visitation an hour before the 11:00 a.m. service at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Ely, MN. Father Bill Skarich will officiate with burial in Ely. A prayer service will be held Friday, January 03, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Kerntz Funeral Home, Ely. Milton will be missed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
