Minerva Lillian Imberg, 92, went peacefully to be with the Lord on October 25, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, MN.
Minerva, the seventh of eleven children, was born on March 19, 1927 in Toivola, MN, to Oscar and Nellie Kamunen. She was a graduate of Toivola High School, class of 1947. On
September 6, 1947 she married Walter B. Imberg. Making their home in Hutter, MN, together they raised their family of seven children.
Minerva truly enjoyed the company of friends, offering genuine hospitality and coffee to all who entered her home. Proud of her Finnish heritage, she often greeted visitors with Finnish phrases, always with a smile. She loved her family, and her family loved her. Wherever Minerva was, there was the gathering. Never asking for attention, yet she was always the center.
Minerva was preceded in death by her husband Walter, daughter-in-law Diane Imberg, son-in-law Richard Fossum, granddaughter Jennifer Zallar, and nine of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Pearl Fossum, Ruby (Robert) Zallar, Doris (William) Holstrom, Duane (Jeanette) Imberg, Gordon Imberg, James (Julia) Imberg and Dawn (Greg) Jarvela; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Taimi Johnson; sister-in-law Aulie Kamunen; many nieces and nephews; and good friend Marlous Bouchard.
Dearest Mom, our Shining Star,
You often told us that everything turns out for the best, and with this positive attitude you lived your life, choosing to find joy in all circumstances. By watching you, our Shining Star, we learned to value the small things in life, to see the beauty in nature and to appreciate every day. Thank you for giving us the true gifts in life, with so much love. We are blessed that God chose you to be our Mother, our Shining Star.
With all our love, your children
Nakemiin
Rakastamme sinua
o
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista and the Essentia Hospice team for the kindness and care they gave to our mother. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Iron Range Vineyard Church in Eveleth at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation one-hour prior; Pastor Don Guttormson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
