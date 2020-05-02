Miriam V. Pucel, 95, of Ely, Minnesota, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Boundary Waters Care Center, Ely, Minnesota. Her last days were spent surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 2, 1924, in Soudan, Minnesota, to Anna (Westerinen) and John Heikkinen.
Miriam attended schools in Soudan and Tower, Minnesota, graduating in 1942. During World War II, she left home to work at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. She married Joe M. Pucel on May 10, 1947, at her parents’ home in Soudan.
Miriam loved travel of all kinds and camped with family and friends across the United States. She went on her first canoe trip at age 67! She made some special trips to France, Germany, Hawaii, and even Disney World. In her later years, she walked marathons of miles on the Miners’ Lake Trail, many with the family’s lab dogs (Doodie was special).
Miriam was a lifelong homemaker. She was an enthusiastic baker (making world class pies and Finnish tarts), reader, gardener, seamstress, and crocheting and knitting artist. Her favorite pastimes included working crossword puzzles, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and Laurence Welk, and listening to polka music. Miriam loved perfume and “bling” to the end of her life!
Miriam loved and was loved by her family. She is survived by three daughters: Charlotte (Will) Ridley of St. Louis, Missouri; Linda (Ronald) Jacobs of Buffalo, Minnesota; Diane (Wayne) Orth of Babbitt, Minnesota; grandchildren: Scott (Adrienne) Jacobs, Caroline Ridley (Frank Wong), Nathan (Ari) Ridley, Adam Orth; great grandchildren: Calvin, Adela, Colton, Hollis, and Liam; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joe M. Pucel, her parents, and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Wayne (Saima), Walter, Wilho, and Wallace (Ramona) Heikkinen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely. A memorial service will be arranged at a future date.
