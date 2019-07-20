Nancy Kay Angelo Ludwig died July 16, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MN. Born to Helen and John Angelo on June 27, 1953 in Virginia, MN. Nancy grew up as a proud resident of the Northside. She graduated from Virginia’s Roosevelt High School in 1971 and embarked on many adventures through life.
Following Nancy’s graduation from Bemidji State College with a degree in Social Work/Criminal Justice, she served as a VISTA Volunteer in Bismarck, ND in capacity of director for the newly minted area Big Brother/Big Sister program. Nancy had a passion for people, especially those whose lives were compromised in some way or whose voices were not heard. As a social worker, she serves in a variety of places and situations – from youth in MN, AK, and ND to the elderly in Lake, St. Louis, Beltrami, and Hubbard Counties of MN. Whether she was employed or not, she was also a ready volunteer for social causes and community events.
Nancy was always looking for her ‘Ranger Rick’ and met John Ludwig, assistant park manager at Gooseberry Falls State Park. They subsequently married on April 27, 1992 and lived in Lake Alice near John’s work at Itasca State Park. Following retirement, they moved to Two Harbors, MN and then to Grand rapids, MN while spending their winters in Texas. Nancy and John loved to travel and experience life to the fullest, camping simply and allowing nature to be their home.
Nancy touched many lives with her compassion and her interest in the ‘other’. She made friends easily and drew them into her circle, remembering them with a special card or thought, a phone call or visit. Her caring soul is missed.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Angelo; brother John (Jimmy) Angelo. Nancy is survived by her husband, John Ludwig and dog, Sunny; sister, Jeanne (Don) Lomont of Seal beach, CA; nieces, Gail Angelo (Hal Kilgore), Amanda (Doug) Mellen, Lori (Jay) Bedard; nephew, Ashley (Lida) Lomont; and their families as well as extended families and many friends.
A gathering and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nancy and John have asked that memorials be directed to your local food shelf or animal shelter.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
