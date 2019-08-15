Nancy L. Juola, 82, of Eveleth, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mt. Iron, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 16, 1936 in Biwabik to Kenneth and Mary (Kerkes) Tonkin. Nancy and her husband, Richard enjoyed family trips taken when the children were growing up, time spent at the family cabin and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Gary (Penny) of Virginia; daughter, Susan (Robert) Harrison of Eveleth; grandchildren, Brianna (Wyatt) Pierce, Allyson, Cassie, Katie and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard and her mother, Mary.
As per her request, private family services were held. Celebrant was Fr. Charles Flynn. Interment was in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
