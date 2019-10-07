With extreme sadness, we announce the passing of Nancy, our loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, on October 3rd, 2019.
Nancy Lee Wright, 71, of Virginia, MN passed away peacefully at her home October 3rd, 2019 with her beloved family by her side. After an 18-year battle with cancer that included numerous celebrations and several setbacks, her body final gave in. She fought with perseverance and the will to live until her final breath.
She was the beloved Mother to Noel (Diane) York, Erika (Paul) Coombe, Chuck (Michelle Peterson) York and Alicia Wright. Proud Grandmother to Brittany, Hayley, Jacob, Billy, Taylor, Sydnie, Asher, Avya, Callen and Great-Grandmother to Margaux. Also survived by brothers, Rick and Terry Schopper and her beloved dog Emma.
Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Arline Schopper and her first husband Donald York.
Nancy was born and raised in Crystal, MN. She graduated from Cooper High School and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Augsburg University. Nancy held several positions in Human Resources and Accounting but was most proud of her entrepreneurial accomplishments that included a dry-cleaning and dog-grooming business.
Our mother was a free spirit who loved animals, fishing, traveling, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards with her close friends on Tuesdays.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, October 11th at 11 am, visitation at 10am, at Peace United Methodist Church, 303 9th Ave W. Virginia, MN. Memorials may be sent to 7726 O’Laughlin Ln Eveleth, MN 55734.
