Nancy Marie Jarvi, age 69, Eveleth native, passed away Tuesdy night after a courageous battle with ALS.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Tom; her son, Thomas Jarvi and his fiancée, Ann Marie Domagalski; her daughter, Coreen Gutierrez; her son-in-law, Luis Gutierrez; her brother, Robert Pavich; sister-in-law, Sue Pavich; and sister, Janice Tolan; and brother-in-law, James Tolan; as well as many other loved family members including nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Private interment by immediate family only. For more information: www.bramanmortuary.com.
