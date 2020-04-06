Nancy Simning (Luodo, McMillan, Kelly), 79, died on March 30th, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Cloquet, MN from lung cancer. Her memorial service will be announced later, due to the Covid-19 travel and gathering restrictions. Nancy was born on July 23rd, 1941 in San Diego, CA. She moved to Virginia, MN when she was 3 and was raised by her grandparents, Jack and Lydia Luodo. She was married to Gary Simning in1979 and they built a life together in Saginaw, MN. Nancy had 3 children with James McMillan and one child with James Kelly. Jeffrey, Jyll, and Michael McMillian and Colleen Kelly. Nancy volunteered at St. Luke’s ICU unit from 1999 to 2016. Known for her smile, sense of humor and calming presence, she helped many families through their toughest hours. She was “my other mother” to many of the staff members. Nancy worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for many years, where she met her husband Gary.
Nancy is survived by her husband Gary Simning, son Michael McMillan (Laurie Kochevar) of Longwood, FL, daughter Colleen Kelly of Bloomington, MN, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jack and Lydia Luodo, father James Luodo, Uncle Carl Luodo, and eldest son, Jeffrey McMillan.
Nancy was an advocate for organ donation, please consider donating your organs.
At her request, in lieu of any memorial gifts, please donate to Animal Allies Humane Society at 4006 Airport Rd. Duluth, MN 55811 – 218-722-5341 – www.animalallies.net or a local animal rescue of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nelson Funeral Care. To view the guest book visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
