Natalie “Sis” Chinn, 70, of Babbitt, MN, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020 at her home in Babbitt.
“Sis” was born June 12th, 1950 to Wayne “Bud” & Joyce (Tibbetts) Baird in Minneapolis. MN.
“Sis” grew up in Babbitt, MN. graduating from John F Kennedy High School. She attended Cosmotology school in the cities after graduation.
“Sis” enjoyed Viking fan events, camping, fishing, hunting, pontooning & her annual houseboat trip on Birch Lake. She also enjoyed winning at pull-tabs!!
She is survived by her husband, Bill Chinn of Babbitt. Her sons Kevin (Cheryl) Lantz of Coleraine, MN and Kyle (Anita) Lantz of Embarrass, MN. Grandsons, Taylor & Cameron Lantz of Coleraine, MN.
Brothers, Gary Baird of Minneapolis, MN and Mitch (Dawn) Baird of Golden Valley, MN. Sister. Jackie (Greg) Aho of Burnsville, MN. Nieces, Kaci Baird & Jessy Aho of Burnsville,MN; Caitlin (Billy) Fox of Forest Lake, MN. Nephew, Mark (Elizabeth) Mercurio of Farmington, MN. Great-Nieces, Gina & Gabi Mercurio of Farmington, MN. Shyla & Marla Baird of Forest Lake, MN. Great-Nephew, Easton Dornbach of Burnsville, MN.
She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne “Bud” Baird. Mother, Joyce Baird. Sister, Gail Sundblad and her beloved dog, Suki.
o
A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 18th, 2020 from 2p-4p at Tank’s Restaurant & Bar in Babbitt. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.