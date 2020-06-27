Natalie ‘Sis’ Chinn

Natalie “Sis” Chinn, 70, of Babbitt, MN, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020 at her home in Babbitt.

“Sis” was born June 12th, 1950 to Wayne “Bud” & Joyce (Tibbetts) Baird in Minneapolis. MN.

“Sis” grew up in Babbitt, MN. graduating from John F Kennedy High School. She attended Cosmotology school in the cities after graduation.

“Sis” enjoyed Viking fan events, camping, fishing, hunting, pontooning & her annual houseboat trip on Birch Lake. She also enjoyed winning at pull-tabs!!

She is survived by her husband, Bill Chinn of Babbitt. Her sons Kevin (Cheryl) Lantz of Coleraine, MN and Kyle (Anita) Lantz of Embarrass, MN. Grandsons, Taylor & Cameron Lantz of Coleraine, MN.

Brothers, Gary Baird of Minneapolis, MN and Mitch (Dawn) Baird of Golden Valley, MN. Sister. Jackie (Greg) Aho of Burnsville, MN. Nieces, Kaci Baird & Jessy Aho of Burnsville,MN; Caitlin (Billy) Fox of Forest Lake, MN. Nephew, Mark (Elizabeth) Mercurio of Farmington, MN. Great-Nieces, Gina & Gabi Mercurio of Farmington, MN. Shyla & Marla Baird of Forest Lake, MN. Great-Nephew, Easton Dornbach of Burnsville, MN.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne “Bud” Baird. Mother, Joyce Baird. Sister, Gail Sundblad and her beloved dog, Suki.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 18th, 2020 from 2p-4p at Tank’s Restaurant & Bar in Babbitt. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

