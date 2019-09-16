Neil J. Schramm, 61, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Virginia, MN.
Neil Jerome Schramm was born December 9, 1957 to Donavon and Elizabeth (Foslien) Schramm. He played Little League Ball, was on the swimming team, and worked for the northside Bridgeman’s. Neil graduated from Virginia High School in 1976. He attended St. Cloud State for two years. He did leather working, photography, and Boundary Waters Canoeing.
In the early 1980’s, Neil moved to Vail, CO, with his first job being Eagle’s Nest. Neil worked many years for May Palace in Vail and other restaurants. He transitioned to working construction and painting. For years, Neil took care of setting up camp for his dad and the crew to go elk hunting in Colorado. Neil loved to work with wood, loved coffee, and of course, telling stories.
The surviving siblings are Susan (Steven) Bradow, Jack (Shelley) Schramm, Peggy (Tim) Polson, Dale (Vicky) Schramm, and Allen (Patty) Schramm; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a great-great nephew.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Donavon and Elizabeth Schramm; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Schramm and Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Foslien; and nephew, Joshua Schramm.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at East Moe Lutheran Church in Garfield, MN at 11 am. A local Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jennie and Cory Winger’s home in Embarrass at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
