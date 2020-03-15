Norma Ellen Postudensek 79, of Duluth and Lake Vermilion, passed away March 7, 2020.
She was born to Julian and Bernice Folkedal, in Virginia, MN, on July 9, 1940.Norma graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1958. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from St. Cloud State College, where she met her husband of 57 years, Jim.
She taught generations of students until her retirement in 1997.Norma loved being a mother and grandmother. She always greeted and said goodbye to friends and family with a smile and hug. She loved to read, drink coffee, tend her garden, and travel.
She was a skilled duplicate bridge player who achieved the level of American Contract Bridge League Life Master.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her children, Lynne (Peter) Postudensek-Hart, and Mark (Paula) Postudensek; grandchildren, Stella (Addison Benzshawel) Hart, Roland Hart, Ellen Postudensek, Eddie Postudensek, and Anthony Postudensek; sisters, Julie Christenson, Doris Caranicas; and other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020, with visitation one-hour prior, in St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 1419 St Benedict St, Duluth, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555.
