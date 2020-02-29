Norman “Norm” Dean Condit, 81, of Hoyt Lakes died Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Norm was born on January 19, 1939 to Mynor and Inez (Parks) Condit in Osage, MN. Norm grew up and attended school in Park Rapids, graduating from Park Rapids High School, Class of 1957. Following high school, he moved to Hoyt Lakes to work at Erie Mining Company. Norm retired from LTV in 1998. Following his retirement, Norm enjoyed his part time job at the US Forest Service. On October 6, 1962 Norm was united in marriage to Louise Putzel in Aurora.
Norm enjoyed snowmobile racing for the Staver Racing Team, stock cars, motorcycling, and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed his “That’s Nice Shop” where he did woodworking. Norm was a founding father of the East Range Sportsman Club and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Louise; two children: Scott (Janet Post) Condit of St. Cloud and Marie (Chris) Hannusch of South Haven, MN; One granddaughter, Cassondra (Brent) Kutzner of Zimmerman; great-grandson, Hudson Kutzner; sister, Bonnie Condit of St. Louis Park; as well as several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Betty and Everett McMillen; and his parents.
Memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Columbarium in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
