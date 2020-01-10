Olga Feroni, 97, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Waterview Pines facility in Virginia.
Olga was born on July 25, 1922 in Ely, MN to Slovenian immigrants John and Agnes (Zupec) Skraba and was a lifelong resident of Ely until she moved to Virginia in 2005 to be closer to her family. She attended the Ely schools and worked at Tauzell’s store until her marriage to John “Curly” Feroni on August 17, 1946.
She was a devoted wife and mother in addition to working on various craft projects, reading, taking care of the beautiful flowers in her yard, playing cards with her card group, and listening to music. She was a member of the Slovenian Union of America.
Olga is survived by her son Dennis (Mary Lou) of Virginia, her beloved granddaughter Christina (Brien) Lumppio of Saginaw, two great granddaughters Alina and Erika Lumppio, sisters-in-law Myrtle Feroni and Anne Skraba and many nieces and nephews.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband Curly on November 8, 1991. She was the last surviving sibling of the Skraba family in Ely, and she was preceded in death by her brothers John, Joe, Tony, Frank, and Albert Skraba, her sisters Hannah Robertson, Mary Melovasich, Agnes Zaverl, and sisters Julia, Frances, Josephine and Emma Skraba who passed in their infancy.
The family would like to acknowledge the special care and attention from the staff that Olga received while she resided at the Waterview Pines facility.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Ely Cemetery.
Funeral Services are being provided by Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
