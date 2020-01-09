Olga Feroni, 97, formerly of Ely, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Michael’s Health and rehabilitation Center in Virginia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

