Olympia T. Cuppoletti, 92, of Eveleth died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New Journey Residence in Eveleth surrounded by family. She was born on March 2, 1928 in Eveleth to Anthony and Elvira (Santinello) Stagliano. Olympia worked as a cook at the Franklin Elementary for many years. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Olympia enjoyed playing cards every Sunday with her sisters and playing bingo at Hilltop Manor with her many friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Dr. Matthew) Gahn and a son, Guy Cuppoletti both of Eveleth; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristine) Miller, Coco (Mike Dusek) Miller, Gianni Gambucci; great-grandchildren, Deegan Miller, Rylee Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman and siblings, Albert, Angie, Fran, Theresa, Dago and Dodo.
Due to current health concerns, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eveleth’s 4th of July Committee or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com.
