Ositha Rupert, 99, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ositha, the oldest of ten children, was born in 1920 to John and Ann Loehlein of Albany, Minnesota. During Ositha’s childhood, the family moved to Sauk Center, Minnesota where they lived at the lake. At sixteen, Ositha moved up north to Eveleth, Minnesota and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1938. Motivated by an active, service-oriented lifestyle and the encouragement of her high school counselor, Ositha enrolled at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota and became a Registered Nurse in July, 1945. That same year, she married Frank J. Rupert. The couple made their home in Virginia, Minnesota where they raised three daughters.
Working as a nurse at the Virginia Municipal Hospital and later as a specialist in cardiac care, Ositha was an active member of the community and nurse’s organization. After her retirement in 1977, she joined her husband, Frank, in Libya where he worked for the oil company, ESSO. During their six year stay, Ositha and Frank traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East while she also pursued her hobbies of golf and bridge. Upon returning to the Iron Range in 1983, Ositha spent the majority of the summer at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. During the harshest winter months, she became a “snowbird” and traveled to Brownsville, Texas, but always looked forward to the summers when her extended family visited her at the lake. Ositha was renowned for her hand-picked blueberry muffins, homemade pizza, and rousing games of Pictionary.
Ositha was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who passed away in 1986 after 40 years of marriage. Also succumbing to death before her were parents, Ann and John Loehlein, and seven of her siblings: Albert Loehlein, Bernadine Gillies, Edward Loehlein, Jerome Loehlein, Joan Bruggenthies, Luella Dols, and Veronica Anderson. John Franks, her partner for over 30 years, passed away in 2016.
Ositha is survived by siblings, Magdaline Steller and Eleanor Holesovsky, her children, Jeannette Rupert, Corinne Rupert, and Marsha Kamilar, her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and close family relations.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minnesota and Mount Olivet in Minneapolis for the good care she received during the last years of her life.
