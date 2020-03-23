Paige Sue Stewart, age 66 of Virginia died unexpectedly Monday, March 9 2020. She was born November 5, 1953 in Virginia, the daughter of John and Norma (Hanela) Bodovinac and was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School in Tucson, AZ. Paige was born into an Air Force family and has lived in Kansas, California, Arizona, North Dakota, and Colorado prior to returning to Minnesota. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She attended the Lutheran Church. She had a passion for dogs, loved spending time at Lake Vermilion, riding horses, and baseball.
Paige is survived by her mother: Norma Jean Bodovinac of Virginia; children: Raena Stewart and DeRoy Stewart both of Denver; loving granddaughter: Erykah; Aunt: Marion “Punk” Popelka of Mountain Iron; Uncle: Richard Bodovinitz of Virginia; loving friend: Roberta Love; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandpa: John; and brother: Jerry Bodovinac.
Paige was a simple woman, with a big heart and a big personality.
o
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.