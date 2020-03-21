Patricia E. Severson, 81, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Patricia Elizabeth Severson was born January 14, 1939 in Eveleth to Swanko and Lyla (Martinson) Mihelich. She was married to Jack B. Sundquist before his passing in 1986. In 1990, she married to Keith Severson. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper in the banking industry her entire career, retiring from Northern State Bank in Virginia.
Patricia enjoyed reading, watching TV, facebook games, word searches, and especially spending time with her family. She loved babysitting her grand-dogs.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Rod) Huewe of Virginia and Jack Sundquist, Jr. of Minneapolis and granddaughter, Megan (Sam) Adams of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jack and Keith; daughter, Suzanne Sundquist; and sister, Anita Carlson.
Per Patricia’s request, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
