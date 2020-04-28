Patricia Joan McCabe, 86, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 Vermilion Senior Living, her much-loved residence in Tower, MN.
Pat was born at home in Virginia, MN, on March 26, 1934, to Thomas and Iley (Kortela) McCabe. She was the youngest of 3 sisters, preceded in death by Marjorie (Stuart) Murray and survived by Rae (Woodrow) Carlstedt.
Although Pat never married, she enjoyed a full life of babysitting and caring for loved ones. She also worked 20 years and retired from the Virginia hospital’s laundry division. She is fondly remembered as having bleached and/or shrunk several items of clothing for every member of the family. Pat had a big heart, was generous beyond belief, and loved spending time at the family cabin.
She is survived by her sister, Rae, plus numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, along with great-grand nieces and nephews.
o
An outdoor memorial and celebration of life will be planned at the time of burial in May. In lieu of flowers, please support your local neo-natal unit at a hospital near you because Pat loved babies or The Mesabi Humane Society, for whom Pat saved aluminum cans for years. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.