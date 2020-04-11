Patricia Louise (Hogan) Spraitz

Patricia Louise Spraitz, Age 88, formerly of North Oaks, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020.
Pat was born on March 15, 1932 in Eveleth. She grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Virginia’s Roosevelt High School in 1950. Pat received her B.S. with Honors from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in 1955 and went on to work at the University Hospitals and Mayo Clinic. Pat married her husband of 62 years, Tony, on September 15, 1956.
All who met Pat know she was one in a million. Small in stature, but large in life. She had boundless energy and a heart of gold. There were no strangers in Pat’s world, only potential friends. She cared for many during her lifetime and welcomed all with her loyalty, kindness, bountiful table and winning smile. Pat was above all a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband, Anton F. Spraitz (Tony); parents, Leo and Belle (Kitto) Hogan; aunt, Louise Kitto; and brother, George (Lois) Hogan. Survived by daughters Cindy Spraitz and Kathleen (Michael Swanson) Spraitz; grandchildren William and Erika Swanson; along with her Irish cousins, lifelong friends and beloved neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lake Vermilion Cultural Center. Contributions can be mailed to LVCC, Box 659, Tower, MN 55790 or donated at https://vermilionculturalcenter.org
A private interment will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time when we can gather in person to celebrate Pat’s life.
Arrangements by Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell, https://www.holcombhenryboom.com
