Patricia Lynn Kamunen, 68, of Eveleth, passed away on Friday, July 12th 2019.
Patty was born on February 19th, 1951 in Virginia, to Raymond and Mildred (Akey) McDonald. After graduating from Mt. Iron High School in 1969, she obtained a Secretarial degree as well as a degree in Graphic Arts. She also attended college for nursing and worked as an EMT.
Patty was a loving person who enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hiking, camping, boating, and cross-country skiing. She was an avid reader and loved learning. She enjoyed many years with her husband and family on their houseboat and RV.
Patty adored her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was really gifted at gardening and croqueting.
Patty was an exceptional person, very compassionate and giving.
Patricia was survived by: Spouse: Steve Kamunen,Children:Tara Jourdain Kurkosky, Summer Jourdain Thaler, Dustin Kamunen, Tyler Kamunen; Grandchildren:Clay Kurkosky, Hayden Mathews, Helaina Bjorhus; Siblings: Joe McDonald, Ray McDonald, Bob McDonald, Jean McDonald Pohto; Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred McDonald; daughter, Susan Helen Jourdain; and brother, Dan McDonald.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Clinton Town Hall, Hwy 37, at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
